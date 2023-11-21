Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Butler County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Middletown
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Middletown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Hills at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ross High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
