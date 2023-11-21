The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have a +117 scoring differential, topping opponents by nine points per game. They're putting up 120.5 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.5 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 111.2 points per game (20th in league) and giving up 111 (11th in NBA).

These two teams score 231.7 points per game combined, 11.2 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 222.5 points per game combined, 2.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia is 10-3-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1200 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

