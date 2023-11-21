Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) at Wells Fargo Center features the 76ers' Joel Embiid and the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH

TNT, NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 121-109. With 26 points, Darius Garland was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 26 3 6 1 1 2 Craig Porter Jr. 21 4 4 2 1 0 Evan Mobley 16 10 5 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 19.0 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the field.

Mitchell's averages on the season are 35.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, making 54.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per game.

Max Strus gets the Cavaliers 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Caris LeVert's averages for the season are 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per game.

The Cavaliers receive 13.0 points per game from Isaac Okoro, plus 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists.

Watch Embiid, Mobley and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.