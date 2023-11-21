Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Franklin County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shekinah Christian School at The Wellington School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walnut Ridge High School at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canal Winchester High School at Newark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Newark, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.