Tuesday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) and the Xavier Musketeers (0-4) at Cintas Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-57, heavily favoring Kent State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Golden Flashes' most recent game was a 109-79 loss to LSU on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kent State vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 78, Xavier 57

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kent State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Flashes' +251 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 70.4 points per game (78th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball).

Kent State averaged 0.2 fewer points in MAC play (70.2) than overall (70.4).

At home, the Golden Flashes scored 76 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 65.5.

At home, Kent State allowed 57.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than it allowed away (67.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.