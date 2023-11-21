How to Watch Toledo vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This matchup is at 11:15 PM ET on FloHoops.
Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Ball State (7:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Eastern Michigan vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | November 21)
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 43.6% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.
- Toledo went 22-3 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lobos finished 231st.
- The Rockets' 85.4 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos gave up to opponents.
- Toledo went 23-3 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 82.1.
- At home, the Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.4).
- At home, Toledo sunk 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than away (39.9%).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 94-60
|Savage Arena
|11/11/2023
|Louisiana
|W 87-78
|Savage Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Wright State
|W 78-77
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
