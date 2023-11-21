The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This matchup is at 11:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 43.6% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.
  • Toledo went 22-3 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lobos finished 231st.
  • The Rockets' 85.4 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos gave up to opponents.
  • Toledo went 23-3 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 82.1.
  • At home, the Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.4).
  • At home, Toledo sunk 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than away (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Detroit Mercy W 94-60 Savage Arena
11/11/2023 Louisiana W 87-78 Savage Arena
11/14/2023 @ Wright State W 78-77 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 UC Irvine - Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center

