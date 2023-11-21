The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This matchup is at 11:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 43.6% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.

Toledo went 22-3 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lobos finished 231st.

The Rockets' 85.4 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos gave up to opponents.

Toledo went 23-3 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Toledo averaged 90.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 82.1.

At home, the Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.4).

At home, Toledo sunk 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than away (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule