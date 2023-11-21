Toledo vs. New Mexico: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This matchup is at 11:15 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. Toledo matchup.
Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Toledo vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico (-3.5)
|161.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|New Mexico (-3.5)
|161.5
|-168
|+136
Toledo vs. New Mexico Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Toledo compiled a 20-11-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Rockets covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).
- New Mexico went 16-13-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 20 Lobos games went over the point total.
