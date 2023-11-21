The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) play the Toledo Rockets (1-0) at 11:15 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 11:15 PM ET

11:15 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK JT Shumate: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)

Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Toledo vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico Rank New Mexico AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 85.4 2nd 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 76.9 339th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 30.7 248th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 336th 5.6 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 128th 13.7 Assists 14.9 52nd 84th 10.9 Turnovers 9.4 11th

