If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Wayne County, Ohio today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tuscarawas Valley at Central Christian High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Kidron, OH

Kidron, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kingsway Christian School