How to Watch Wright State vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (2-2) battle the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Wright State vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 40.7% the Pride's opponents shot last season.
- Wright State went 17-12 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pride finished 317th.
- The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Pride gave up.
- Wright State put together a 17-9 record last season in games it scored more than 66.4 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wright State scored 85.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.
- The Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.
- Wright State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Toledo
|L 78-77
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 89-80
|Assembly Hall
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|W 91-85
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
