Can we count on Adam Boqvist scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist stats and insights

  • Boqvist is yet to score through five games this season.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Boqvist has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4
10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0
10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

