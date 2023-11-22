On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Adam Fantilli going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

