Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Andreas Athanasiou C Out Undisclosed Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 51 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

Its -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 40 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago allows 3.5 goals per game (56 total), which ranks 17th in the NHL.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blue Jackets (-150) Blackhawks (+125) 6.5

