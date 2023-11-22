The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4) have -150 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11), who have +125 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Columbus' 18 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.

The Blue Jackets have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).

The Blackhawks have been made the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Columbus has never played a game this season shorter than -150 moneyline odds.

Chicago is 5-10 when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-7-2 7-3 6-3-1 6.6 2.8 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-7-2 2.8 3.6 1 3.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 2.6 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.6 3.5 4 15.4% Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-9 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

