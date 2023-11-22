Player prop betting options for Ivan Provorov, Connor Bedard and others are available in the Columbus Blue Jackets-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Provorov, who has scored 12 points in 19 games (one goal and 11 assists).

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 19 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 1

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)

Zachary Werenski has one goal and 10 assists to total 11 points (0.6 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 1 1 4

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Boone Jenner has 11 total points for Columbus, with eight goals and three assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard drives the offense for Chicago with 15 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and six assists in 16 games (playing 19:35 per game).

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 19 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 2 0 2 4 at Lightning Nov. 9 2 2 4 5

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with four goals and six assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 9 0 2 2 0

