Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Jenner's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Boone Jenner vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Jenner has averaged 19:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Jenner has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Jenner has a point in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Jenner has an assist in three of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Jenner's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Jenner has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

