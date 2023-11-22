Wednesday's contest features the Mercer Bears (1-4) and the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) matching up at Enmarket Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 victory for Mercer according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Falcons are coming off of a 73-64 victory against Xavier in their last outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bowling Green vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 71, Bowling Green 69

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bowling Green Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons had a +498 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They put up 76.9 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and gave up 63.8 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball.

Bowling Green's offense was worse in MAC contests last year, posting 75.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.9 PPG.

In home games, the Falcons put up six more points per game last season (80.5) than they did away from home (74.5).

Bowling Green allowed 65.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.9 more points than it allowed away from home (63.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.