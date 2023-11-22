The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, take the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 157-152 win over the Hawks, Brown put up 13 points and two steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-118)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.4 points per contest last season made the Raptors the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Raptors were the 10th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors gave up 26.2 assists per contest last season (25th in the NBA).

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bruce Brown vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 22 12 4 1 0 0 0 3/6/2023 20 9 4 1 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.