The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Miami Heat (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 212.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 212.5 points in 10 of 14 outings.

Cleveland's games this year have had a 223.5-point total on average, 11.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland is 6-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has won four of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 10 71.4% 110.2 222.1 108.9 220.5 219.2 Cavaliers 10 71.4% 111.9 222.1 111.6 220.5 220.6

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).

The Cavaliers' 111.9 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 108.9 the Heat give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.9 points, Cleveland is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 6-8 4-3 8-6 Heat 6-8 4-6 6-8

Cavaliers vs. Heat Point Insights

Cavaliers Heat 111.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.2 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 6-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 108.9 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 5-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-6 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

