How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (9-5) on November 22, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 47.1% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Cleveland has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 111.9 points per game, just three more points than the 108.9 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 108.9 points, Cleveland is 6-4.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers score fewer points per game at home (108.8) than on the road (114.3), but also give up fewer at home (109.2) than on the road (113.4).
- Cleveland allows 109.2 points per game at home, and 113.4 on the road.
- At home the Cavaliers are collecting 24.2 assists per game, 1.2 less than away (25.4).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Knee
|Isaac Okoro
|Questionable
|Knee
|Donovan Mitchell
|Questionable
|Hamstring
