The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bearcats had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents made.
  • In games Cincinnati shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
  • The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Bearcats put up 6.3 more points per game (77.1) than the Yellow Jackets allowed (70.8).
  • Cincinnati went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
  • The Bearcats ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 in road games.
  • In home games, Cincinnati sunk 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than away from home (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 93-61 Fifth Third Arena
11/12/2023 Eastern Washington W 85-73 Fifth Third Arena
11/19/2023 Northern Kentucky W 90-66 Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech - Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU - Fifth Third Arena

