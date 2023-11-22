How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Tennessee vs Kansas (2:30 PM ET | November 22)
- Villanova vs Texas Tech (2:30 PM ET | November 22)
- Virginia vs West Virginia (6:00 PM ET | November 22)
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bearcats had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents made.
- In games Cincinnati shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
- The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Bearcats put up 6.3 more points per game (77.1) than the Yellow Jackets allowed (70.8).
- Cincinnati went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
- The Bearcats ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- In home games, Cincinnati sunk 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than away from home (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.7%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 93-61
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 85-73
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
