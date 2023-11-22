The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

Last season, the Bearcats had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents made.

In games Cincinnati shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.

The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.

Last year, the Bearcats put up 6.3 more points per game (77.1) than the Yellow Jackets allowed (70.8).

Cincinnati went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.

The Bearcats ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 in road games.

In home games, Cincinnati sunk 0.2 more treys per game (8.6) than away from home (8.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule