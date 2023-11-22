The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Cincinnati (-10.5) 149.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cincinnati (-9.5) 148.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.

Bearcats games hit the over 14 out of 28 times last season.

Georgia Tech covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Yellow Jackets games went over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.

