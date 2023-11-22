Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) will meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)
- Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|202nd
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|32
|163rd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|14
|105th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10
|24th
