The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) will meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)

Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 69.7 221st 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd 44th 34.3 Rebounds 32 163rd 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd 49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.8 125th 29th 15.5 Assists 14 105th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10 24th

