The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) square off against the Austin Peay Governors (1-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Cleveland State vs. Austin Peay 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Governors scored an average of 59.5 points per game last year, only 1.5 more points than the 58 the Vikings allowed to opponents.
  • When Austin Peay gave up fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-11.
  • Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Vikings scored were 17.8 more points than the Governors allowed (56.3).
  • When Cleveland State totaled more than 56.3 points last season, it went 27-2.

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Bowling Green L 89-86 Stroh Center
11/12/2023 @ Loyola Chicago W 74-66 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/18/2023 Central Michigan W 96-57 Wolstein Center
11/22/2023 Austin Peay - Wolstein Center
11/24/2023 Chicago State - Wolstein Center
11/25/2023 UMKC - Wolstein Center

