The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) square off against the Austin Peay Governors (1-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Cleveland State vs. Austin Peay 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Governors scored an average of 59.5 points per game last year, only 1.5 more points than the 58 the Vikings allowed to opponents.

When Austin Peay gave up fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 16-11.

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Vikings scored were 17.8 more points than the Governors allowed (56.3).

When Cleveland State totaled more than 56.3 points last season, it went 27-2.

Cleveland State Schedule