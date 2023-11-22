Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbiana County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
In Columbiana County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at David Anderson High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 22
- Location: Lisbon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.