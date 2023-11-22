The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 122-119 win versus the 76ers, Garland tallied 32 points, eight assists and three steals.

Let's look at Garland's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (+100)

Over 23.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Over 2.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-143)

Over 6.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 109.8 points per game last season made the Heat the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last year, giving up 41.9 per contest.

The Heat conceded 25.6 assists per game last year (14th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the NBA last year, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 39 25 0 7 3 0 2 1/31/2023 31 16 1 5 2 0 1 11/20/2022 28 25 2 7 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.