Will David Jiricek Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 22?
Can we anticipate David Jiricek lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Jiricek stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
- Jiricek has no points on the power play.
- Jiricek's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Jiricek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
