Can we anticipate David Jiricek lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • Jiricek has no points on the power play.
  • Jiricek's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

