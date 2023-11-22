The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSUN.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSUN

BSOH and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Heat 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1.5)

Cavaliers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-3.7)

Cavaliers (-3.7) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



Over (212.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.6

With their .429 ATS win percentages this year, both the Heat (6-8-0 ATS) and the Cavaliers (6-8-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (eight out of 14). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (six out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 8-2, while the Cavaliers are 4-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers put up 111.9 points per game and give up 111.6, making them 20th in the NBA offensively and 11th defensively.

In 2023-24, Cleveland is 11th in the NBA in rebounds (45.1 per game) and 17th in rebounds allowed (44.1).

This season the Cavaliers are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 24.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Cleveland is 12th in the league in committing them (13.5 per game). It is 13th in forcing them (14.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 22nd in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

