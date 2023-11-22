The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Ivan Provorov, take the ice Wednesday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Provorov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ivan Provorov vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Provorov has scored a goal in one of 19 games this year.

Provorov has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Provorov has an assist in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Provorov hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Provorov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 56 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 2 12 Points 1 1 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.