Johnny Gaudreau will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gaudreau in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 19:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Gaudreau has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Gaudreau has a point in six of 19 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Gaudreau has an assist in four of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Gaudreau's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 2 7 Points 2 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

