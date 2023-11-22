The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) go up against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Truist Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Norse had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Islanders' opponents hit.
  • Northern Kentucky had a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Norse were the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Islanders ranked 54th.
  • Last year, the Norse scored 5.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Islanders gave up (73.2).
  • When Northern Kentucky totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 10-2.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Kentucky scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
  • The Norse gave up 61.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.8 in away games.
  • At home, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more treys per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (8.6). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Washington L 75-67 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/14/2023 DePauw W 85-68 Truist Arena
11/19/2023 @ Cincinnati L 90-66 Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Truist Arena
11/25/2023 LIU - Truist Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris - Truist Arena

