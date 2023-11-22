How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) go up against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Truist Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- Last season, the Norse had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Islanders' opponents hit.
- Northern Kentucky had a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Norse were the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Islanders ranked 54th.
- Last year, the Norse scored 5.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Islanders gave up (73.2).
- When Northern Kentucky totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 10-2.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Kentucky scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
- The Norse gave up 61.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.8 in away games.
- At home, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more treys per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (8.6). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.8%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|11/9/2023
|@ Washington
|L 75-67
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|DePauw
|W 85-68
|Truist Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/25/2023
|LIU
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Truist Arena
