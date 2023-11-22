The Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) are favored by 6.5 points against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Kentucky -6.5 141.5

Northern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

In 11 of 30 games last season, Northern Kentucky and its opponents combined to total more than 141.5 points.

The average amount of points in Northern Kentucky's outings last season was 131.3, which is 10.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Northern Kentucky went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Northern Kentucky won 15 of the 21 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (71.4%).

The Norse went 7-1 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (87.5%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Northern Kentucky a 75.0% chance to win.

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Kentucky 11 36.7% 67.8 147.9 63.5 136.7 131.7 Texas A&M-CC 21 72.4% 80.1 147.9 73.2 136.7 147.7

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Norse scored were 5.4 fewer points than the Islanders gave up (73.2).

Northern Kentucky went 6-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Kentucky 15-15-0 4-6 12-18-0 Texas A&M-CC 19-10-0 1-1 19-10-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Kentucky Texas A&M-CC 14-3 Home Record 13-2 6-6 Away Record 7-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

