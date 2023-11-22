The Toronto Raptors (6-8), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, battle the Indiana Pacers (8-5). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and TSN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Pacers vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and TSN

BSIN and TSN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Pacers' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 128.1 points per game (first in the NBA) while allowing 125.9 per contest (30th in the league).

The Raptors put up 110.6 points per game (21st in league) while giving up 111.9 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a -19 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

These teams score 238.7 points per game combined, 1.2 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 237.8 combined points per game, 0.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Indiana has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Toronto has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Raptors +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.