The Indiana Pacers (8-5) play the Toronto Raptors (6-8) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and TSN.

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and TSN

BSIN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 121 - Raptors 115

Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)

Pacers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-5.4)

Pacers (-5.4) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.0

The Pacers (8-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 11.5% more often than the Raptors (7-7-0) this year.

Indiana (4-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Toronto (3-3) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Toronto and its opponents don't do it as often (50% of the time) as Indiana and its opponents (92.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 4-3, while the Raptors are 2-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers have been forced to count on their offense, which ranks best in the NBA (128.1 points per game), as they rank worst in the league defensively with only 125.9 points allowed per contest.

Indiana has found it difficult to grab rebounds this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 40.8 rebounds per game. It ranks 15th by allowing 43.8 boards per contest.

The Pacers have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking best in the NBA with 30.6 assists per contest.

This season, Indiana is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.3 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Pacers are thriving in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank third-best in the league in treys (15.5 per game) and fourth-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.7%).

