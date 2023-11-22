Pacers vs. Raptors November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (5-3) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSIN and TSN.
Pacers vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, TSN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton puts up 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Myles Turner averages 17.0 points, 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Aaron Nesmith puts up 12.7 points, 1.3 assists and 6.0 boards per game.
- Bruce Brown puts up 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.
- Buddy Hield posts 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Raptors Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).
- The Raptors are receiving 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game from Dennis Schroder this season.
- The Raptors are receiving 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Pascal Siakam this year.
- Gary Trent Jr. is putting up 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is sinking 35.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Jakob Poeltl is putting up 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 69.2% of his shots from the field.
Pacers vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Raptors
|126.0
|Points Avg.
|109.6
|121.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.5
|49.8%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
