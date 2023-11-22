The Indiana Pacers (8-5) play the Toronto Raptors (6-8) on November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and TSN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Indiana is 8-2 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Raptors are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The 128.1 points per game the Pacers put up are 16.2 more points than the Raptors allow (111.9).

Indiana is 8-3 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are putting up 127.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.2 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (128.8).

In home games, Indiana is giving up 17.3 fewer points per game (119.3) than in road games (136.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Pacers have performed better at home this year, sinking 16.3 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries