Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Indiana Pacers (8-5) and the Toronto Raptors (6-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse features the Pacers' Myles Turner as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: BSIN, TSN

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers won their most recent game against the Hawks, 157-152, on Tuesday. Tyrese Haliburton starred with 37 points, and also had five boards and 16 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 37 5 16 3 1 9 Buddy Hield 24 2 1 0 0 6 Obi Toppin 21 1 6 1 1 1

Pacers vs Raptors Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton posts 20 points, 5.3 boards and 12.3 assists per game, making 45.8% of shots from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Turner's numbers for the season are 17 points, 1.7 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

Aaron Nesmith's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown is putting up 15 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Buddy Hield posts 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

