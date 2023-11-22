Will Patrik Laine light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

Laine has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Laine has no points on the power play.

Laine's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

