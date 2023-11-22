Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scioto County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Scioto County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clay High School - Portsmouth at Peebles High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Peebles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
