The Dallas Stars (12-4-1, fourth place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2, first) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top squads in the conference.

You can turn on TNT and Max to see the Golden Knights try to defeat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 47 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 17 8 9 17 16 6 51.4% Roope Hintz 16 7 9 16 5 1 50% Jason Robertson 17 5 10 15 16 13 - Matt Duchene 16 6 9 15 5 11 57.1% Tyler Seguin 17 6 8 14 7 4 55.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 47 goals conceded (only 2.5 per game) is eighth in the league.

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (64 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 31 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players