Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Summit County, Ohio today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Field at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Atwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.