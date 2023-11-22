Toledo vs. UC Irvine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Toledo Rockets (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 11:45 PM ET on FloHoops.
Toledo vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Toledo vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|UC Irvine Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UC Irvine (-3.5)
|150.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|UC Irvine (-3.5)
|150.5
|-156
|+130
Toledo vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Toledo went 20-11-0 ATS last season.
- The Rockets were an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times last year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- UC Irvine won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Anteaters games.
