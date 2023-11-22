Wednesday's contest between the UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) and the Toledo Rockets (3-1) at Dollar Loan Center has a projected final score of 80-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UC Irvine squad coming out on top. Game time is at 11:45 PM ET on November 22.

According to our computer prediction, UC Irvine is projected to cover the spread (3.5) versus Toledo. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 150.5 total.

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 11:45 PM ET

11:45 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Line: UC Irvine -3.5

UC Irvine -3.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): UC Irvine -165, Toledo +140

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 80, Toledo 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. UC Irvine

Pick ATS: UC Irvine (-3.5)



UC Irvine (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (150.5)



Toledo Performance Insights

Because of Toledo's defensive struggles last year, ranking 20th-worst in college basketball with 76.9 points allowed per game, it was forced to count on its offense, which ranked second-best in college basketball averaging 85.4 points per game.

The Rockets ranked 248th in college basketball with 30.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Toledo ranked 52nd in the country with 14.9 assists per game.

The Rockets forced 12.6 turnovers per game last season (121st-ranked in college basketball), but they committed only 9.4 turnovers per contest (11th-best).

With a 39.5% three-point percentage last year, the Rockets were second-best in the nation. They ranked 53rd in college basketball by draining 8.6 treys per contest.

Last season Toledo allowed 8.4 three-pointers per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.6% (331st-ranked) from three-point land.

Toledo attempted 39.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 64.2% of the shots it attempted (and 71.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 35.8% of its shots (and 28.6% of the team's buckets).

