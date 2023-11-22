Toledo vs. UC Irvine November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (1-0) meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) at 11:45 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
Toledo vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 11:45 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Toledo Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JT Shumate: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)
- Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Toledo vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|2nd
|85.4
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|339th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
