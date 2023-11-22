The Toledo Rockets (1-0) meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) at 11:45 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 11:45 PM ET

11:45 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Toledo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK JT Shumate: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 2nd 85.4 Points Scored 74.8 101st 339th 76.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 33.8 61st 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.1 210th 52nd 14.9 Assists 14.7 62nd 11th 9.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.