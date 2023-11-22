The UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Toledo Rockets (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 11:45 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 11:45 PM ET

11:45 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Irvine -3.5 150.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Toledo played 26 games last season that had more than 150.5 combined points scored.

The Rockets had a 162.3-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 11.8 more points than the total for this game.

The Rockets covered the spread 20 times in 35 games last season.

Toledo was underdogs three times last season and won twice.

The Rockets played as an underdog of +140 or more twice last season and split those games.

The Rockets have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 150.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 150.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 9 31% 74.8 160.2 67.2 144.1 137.4 Toledo 26 83.9% 85.4 160.2 76.9 144.1 155.3

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Rockets put up an average of 85.4 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 67.2 the Anteaters allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.2 points last season, Toledo went 18-9 against the spread and 25-5 overall.

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 15-14-0 9-9 17-12-0 Toledo 20-11-0 1-1 21-10-0

Toledo vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Irvine Toledo 11-4 Home Record 13-1 9-7 Away Record 10-4 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

