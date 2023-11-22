Virginia vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) go up against the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Virginia vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-9.5)
|120.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-9.5)
|121.5
|-520
|+385
Virginia vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Virginia went 12-18-0 ATS last season.
- Cavaliers games hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.
- West Virginia covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread last year.
- Last season, 19 of the Mountaineers' games hit the over.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+10000), ranks significantly higher (49th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (148th).
- The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
