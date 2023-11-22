The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) go up against the Wright State Raiders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is nine percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Wright State is 1-4 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Redbirds are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Raiders sit at 298th.

The Raiders record 80.2 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 64.6 the Redbirds allow.

Wright State is 1-4 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game (85.1) than it did away from home (75.5).

In 2022-23, the Raiders gave up 74.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.8.

Looking at three-point shooting, Wright State performed better at home last season, making 6.2 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule