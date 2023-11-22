How to Watch Wright State vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) go up against the Wright State Raiders (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is nine percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Wright State is 1-4 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Raiders sit at 298th.
- The Raiders record 80.2 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 64.6 the Redbirds allow.
- Wright State is 1-4 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game (85.1) than it did away from home (75.5).
- In 2022-23, the Raiders gave up 74.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.8.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Wright State performed better at home last season, making 6.2 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 89-80
|Assembly Hall
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|W 91-85
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hofstra
|L 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
