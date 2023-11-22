The Wright State Raiders (1-4) battle the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Wright State vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-2.5) 149.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

Wright State has won two games against the spread this season.

Raiders games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

Illinois State has won one game against the spread this year.

So far this season, two of the Redbirds games have gone over the point total.

