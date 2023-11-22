Wright State vs. Illinois State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wright State Raiders (1-4) battle the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Wright State vs. Illinois State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Wright State vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wright State Moneyline
|Illinois State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wright State (-2.5)
|150.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Wright State (-2.5)
|149.5
|-138
|+115
Wright State vs. Illinois State Betting Trends
- Wright State has won two games against the spread this season.
- Raiders games have hit the over three out of five times this season.
- Illinois State has won one game against the spread this year.
- So far this season, two of the Redbirds games have gone over the point total.
