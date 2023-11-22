Wednesday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) and the Wright State Raiders (1-4) at Hertz Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Illinois State securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Estero, Florida

Venue: Hertz Arena

Wright State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, Wright State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-0.4)

Illinois State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Wright State has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Illinois State, who is 1-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Raiders are 3-2-0 and the Redbirds are 2-2-0.

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders average 80.2 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 88.4 per outing (355th in college basketball). They have a -41 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Wright State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is grabbing 30.0 rebounds per game (298th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.2 per outing.

Wright State hits 1.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.4 (251st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

The Raiders average 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (95th in college basketball), and give up 110.3 points per 100 possessions (360th in college basketball).

Wright State has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball play), 4.8 more than the 9.0 it forces on average (342nd in college basketball).

