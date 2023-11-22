The Wright State Raiders (1-4) play the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Tanner Holden: 15.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Calvin: 22.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 11 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

Wright State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank
101st 80.2 Points Scored 69.6 267th
355th 88.4 Points Allowed 64.6 84th
298th 30 Rebounds 34.8 145th
133rd 10 Off. Rebounds 10.6 103rd
251st 6.4 3pt Made 7.8 139th
232nd 12.4 Assists 10.8 298th
277th 13.8 Turnovers 12.8 229th

