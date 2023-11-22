The Wright State Raiders (1-4) play the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Wright State Players to Watch

Tanner Holden: 15.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Calvin: 22.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

22.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK AJ Braun: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK Brandon Noel: 11 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Alex Huibregste: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

Wright State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank 101st 80.2 Points Scored 69.6 267th 355th 88.4 Points Allowed 64.6 84th 298th 30 Rebounds 34.8 145th 133rd 10 Off. Rebounds 10.6 103rd 251st 6.4 3pt Made 7.8 139th 232nd 12.4 Assists 10.8 298th 277th 13.8 Turnovers 12.8 229th

