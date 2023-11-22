Wright State vs. Illinois State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (1-4) play the Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
Wright State vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden: 15.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Calvin: 22.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- AJ Braun: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 11 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
Wright State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison
|Wright State Rank
|Wright State AVG
|Illinois State AVG
|Illinois State Rank
|101st
|80.2
|Points Scored
|69.6
|267th
|355th
|88.4
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|84th
|298th
|30
|Rebounds
|34.8
|145th
|133rd
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|103rd
|251st
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.8
|139th
|232nd
|12.4
|Assists
|10.8
|298th
|277th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|229th
